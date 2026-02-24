GLS WILL COMPLETE 100 YEARS IN 2027: Gujarat Law Society kicks off centenary year celebrations with archives, 7.5 lakh sq ft expansion

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Nishant Bal
THE GUJARAT Law Society (GLS) on Monday marked the inauguration of its centenary year with the launch of an institutional archives facility and announced a 7.5 lakh sq ft academic expansion aimed at strengthening infrastructure and interdisciplinary programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Founded on February 23, 1927, with Sir L.A. Shah Law College, GLS will complete 100 years in 2027. The centenary celebrations formally commenced at an event held at the GLS University campus in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Sudhir Nanavati, President of GLS University and Executive Vice President of Gujarat Law Society, said two new academic wings — measuring approximately 4 lakh sq ft and 3.5 lakh sq ft — are under construction.
“In total, around 7.5 lakh square feet of infrastructure is being added. The new wings will have classrooms, computer laboratories, library facilities and moot court rooms,” Nanavati said.
He said the expansion is aligned with NEP 2020 provisions, particularly those enabling dual-degree pathways and international collaborations. “Under the education policy, arrangements for dual degrees have been made. If there is collaboration with a foreign university, students can complete part of their education here and part abroad,” he said.
Referring to a recently finalised partnership with Australia-based SAE University, Nanavati said GLS will introduce a four-year programme in animation and gaming. “This kind of arrangement between GLS University and SAE has been finalised, and we will start the course here,” he said.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who inaugurated the centenary year and unveiled the commemorative logo, emphasised the role of higher education in employability and nation-building.
“Education should not be limited to awarding degrees. It must equip students with skills and values so that they can contribute meaningfully to society,” Patel said. He added that institutions must adapt to technological changes and align academic programmes with emerging industry requirements.
The GLS Archives, inaugurated as part of the centenary, will house early governing body records, minutes of meetings and historical documents tracing the institution’s evolution over nearly a century.
Chandni Kapadia, Executive Director of GLS University, outlined the centenary roadmap. “In March 2026, we will nurture and brand 100 innovations. In April, we will host a research conference presenting 100 research ideas. In June, we will undertake a 10,000 tree plantation drive,” she said.
The centenary calendar will culminate in February 2027 with a concluding celebration marking 100 years since the institution’s establishment.
(Nishant Bal is an intern at the Ahmedabad office of The Indian Express)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Actor Saiyami Kher, known for films like Ghoomer and Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, has drawn attention to Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality with a deeply personal note shared on Tuesday. In her post, Kher compared the city’s pollution levels to the unease of the Covid pandemic time, revealing that worsening air has forced her to abandon a ritual she had maintained for over a decade.