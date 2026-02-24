GLS WILL COMPLETE 100 YEARS IN 2027: Gujarat Law Society kicks off centenary year celebrations with archives, 7.5 lakh sq ft expansion

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurates centenary celebrations, calls for skill-focused higher education aligned with industry and nation-building needs. (Source: File)

Written by Nishant Bal

THE GUJARAT Law Society (GLS) on Monday marked the inauguration of its centenary year with the launch of an institutional archives facility and announced a 7.5 lakh sq ft academic expansion aimed at strengthening infrastructure and interdisciplinary programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Founded on February 23, 1927, with Sir L.A. Shah Law College, GLS will complete 100 years in 2027. The centenary celebrations formally commenced at an event held at the GLS University campus in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Sudhir Nanavati, President of GLS University and Executive Vice President of Gujarat Law Society, said two new academic wings — measuring approximately 4 lakh sq ft and 3.5 lakh sq ft — are under construction.