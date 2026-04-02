Gujarat to soon get law against quacks; stay away from them: Health minister

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Thursday that the government would introduce a stringent law against quacks, warning that action would be taken soon after the Model Code of Conduct for the local body elections is lifted.
Referring to the recent case of Pradeep Jotangia, the ‘yoga guru’ from Surat who was arrested in an alleged fake currency racket, Pansheriya urged the public to stay away from quacks offering remedies and instead visit Ayurvedic practitioners registered with the government.
In a statement, the minister said several Ayurveda practitioners had made representations to him against Jotangiya alias Pradeepji, who was recently arrested by the Detection of Crime Branch of Ahmedabad City police in possession of Rs 2.93 crore worth of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). He is currently in judicial custody.
A statement from the health minister’s office said he had taken serious note of the representation from Ayurvedic practitioners against Jotangiya, who was providing “treatment” in the name of Ayurveda at his ashram located in the Kamrej area of Surat. Jotangiya had allegedly been putting the health of people at risk by practising medicine without a proper professional degree.
“Videos of such quacks inserting needles into the body and spreading superstitions have surfaced. Incidents of patients dying in such cases have also been reported. The state government will bring strict laws against fake doctors in the near future. Since the election code of conduct is currently in force, an investigation and strict drive will be started against such elements as soon as it is lifted.”
Pansheriya also reiterated that all Ayurvedic doctors have to register compulsorily (under the Clinical Establishments Act). Those without a degree or registration will not be allowed to practice at all.
The minister also appealed to the people not to fall into superstition but to seek treatment in hospitals and only from doctors with degrees and qualifications.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More