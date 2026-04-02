Gujarat to soon get law against quacks; stay away from them: Health minister

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Thursday that the government would introduce a stringent law against quacks, warning that action would be taken soon after the Model Code of Conduct for the local body elections is lifted.

Referring to the recent case of Pradeep Jotangia, the ‘yoga guru’ from Surat who was arrested in an alleged fake currency racket, Pansheriya urged the public to stay away from quacks offering remedies and instead visit Ayurvedic practitioners registered with the government.

In a statement, the minister said several Ayurveda practitioners had made representations to him against Jotangiya alias Pradeepji, who was recently arrested by the Detection of Crime Branch of Ahmedabad City police in possession of Rs 2.93 crore worth of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). He is currently in judicial custody.