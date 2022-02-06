scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat govt shares letter written by Lata Mangeshkar to PM Modi’s mother

The letter, written in Gujarati and dated June 5, 2019, congratulated Hiraba for Modi's second term as Prime Minister.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: February 6, 2022 2:11:28 pm
Part of the letter written by Lata Mangeshkar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

The Gujarat government has shared a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba in 2019 by acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last aged 92 on Sunday.

The letter, written in Gujarati and dated June 5, 2019, congratulated Hiraba for Modi’s second term as Prime Minister.

Also Read |Lata Mangeshkar: An artiste beyond extraordinaire, Hindi cinema’s star-maker

“Many congratulations to you for your son and my brother Narendrabhai Modi for becoming the Prime Minister again with the blessings of Lord Rama. I salute your and Narendrabhai’s life full of simplicity. Wishing good luck to Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai (Modi’s younger brothers) and your entire family and I pray to God for healthy and long life,” the letter said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The singer also apologised while concluding the letter. “Forgive me for any mistake as I am writing this letter for the first time in Gujarati”.

More from Ahmedabad

Mangeshkar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after she contracted Covid-19. She had also developed pneumonia and was under treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement