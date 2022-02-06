Gujarat govt shares letter written by Lata Mangeshkar to PM Modi’s mother

The Gujarat government has shared a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba in 2019 by acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last aged 92 on Sunday.

The letter, written in Gujarati and dated June 5, 2019, congratulated Hiraba for Modi’s second term as Prime Minister.

“Many congratulations to you for your son and my brother Narendrabhai Modi for becoming the Prime Minister again with the blessings of Lord Rama. I salute your and Narendrabhai’s life full of simplicity. Wishing good luck to Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai (Modi’s younger brothers) and your entire family and I pray to God for healthy and long life,” the letter said.

The singer also apologised while concluding the letter. “Forgive me for any mistake as I am writing this letter for the first time in Gujarati”.

Mangeshkar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after she contracted Covid-19. She had also developed pneumonia and was under treatment.