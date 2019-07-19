Surat Metro rail project: Land surveyed, ‘shopping complex likely to make way for station’

Officials of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) and engineers of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday carried out a survey of land for the Surat Metro project for the route Nanpura Kadarshah Naal to Dream city at Khajod, and construction work is set to begin soon.

A few days ago, SMC Commissioner M Thennarasan had been appointed executive director of Surat Metro Railway Corporation, to execute the Rs 12,000 crore metro rail project.

Thennarasan said, “We are speeding up the project. Officials of GMRC also visited Surat city and today they have identified the locations where the metro stations will be built. Now we are moving ahead to start the work.”

Sources in SMC said that after the survey it was decided that the municipal shopping complex at Kadarshah Naal will have to be demolished and a metro rail station and depot will be constructed in its place. Another depot will be constructed at Jiyav. There are 22 shops functioning from the shopping complex, which also houses an anganwadi and hosts sewing classes for women. The occupants of the shopping complex will be shifted to other locations, the sources said.

Apart from the station at Kadarshah Naal and Jiyav, 10 Metro stations will be built on the route up to Khajod. The officials have identified land belonging to SMC in various locations for the metro stations at Dream city at Khajod, Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Convention hall at Sarsana, Bhimrad, Women ITI, VIP road, Althan village, Althan tenement, Rupali canal, Majura Gate, and Kadarshah Naal. The project will be completed in two phases—Sarthana to Dream city at Khajod (21 km ) and Bhesan to Jehangirpura (18.74 km).