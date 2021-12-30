Gujarat: Land Resurvey objections will be taken up till December 2022

Gujarat government said on Wednesday it has extended the deadline to address objections related to resurvey of land in the state till December 2022.

In order to modernise land records under the National Land Records Modernisation Programme, Gujarat government is carrying out resurvey using latest land survey technologies like DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System) and ETS (Electronic Total Stations) using GIS based spatial data processing software.

“Please do not be worried about resurvey. The government is with you…. The work of addressing complaints and objections related to resurvey will continue for one more year till December 2020,” state revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said while addressing media persons at Gandhinagar.

“There are a total of 95 lakh survey numbers in Gujarat and there were complaints with regard to 5.28 lakh survey numbers after land measurements were carried out afresh. This is just five percent of the total survey numbers and so the allegations related to resurvey process is not true,” Trivedi remarked about the resurvey process which has been on since the last several years.

The minister said that of the 5.28 lakh survey numbers who objected, the government has taken action on the complaints in 4.13 lakh survey numbers and have taken corrective action which includes re-measurements and issuing corrected orders.

In the 10 districts that have the maximum number of objections with regard to resurvey process, the state government has deployed more surveyors, he added.

The original survey of areas that fall under state of Gujarat was carried out from 1886-1920. The measurements calculated and recorded manually lacked accuracy with regard to measurements, say officials.

Trivedi said Gujarat is the only state to have undertaken resurvey of all its land including agricultural land, using modern technology. He said the digital maps of the land and will be made available online to land holding farmers.