Gujarat: Land classification rules changed after farmers object to compensation

Tweaking a rule on the compensation awarded on land acquisition to agricultural land owners in rural areas, the state government has excluded the land parcels falling under Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) and Area Development Authorities (ADAs) from the definition of urban region.

The decision, which has come in the wake of farmers from different villages demanding withdrawal of notifications that included them in UDAs and ADAs, is aimed at wooing the farmers in the state. The farmers had cited reasons like higher property tax, higher electricity charges and lesser compensation for seeking the withdrawal. According to the existing rules, the lands are divided in two categories — urban and rural.

Land parcels under seven types of areas — former Urban Land Ceiling areas, Municipal Corporation area, UDA area, ADA area, Municipality area, Notified area and Cantonment area – are marked as urban areas. All the other remaining areas are marked as rural areas.

The compensation awarded to land parcels in rural areas is double their jantri rates, in comparison to the land parcels in urban areas, which are compensated as per the jantri rates in the event of acquisition.

Many farmers, had thus, complained that because their lands are physically far from urban areas, the jantri rates were low in comparison to actual urban areas. Additionally, since their lands were included within UDAs and ADAs, that is urban areas, they were disqualified from receiving the double compensation entitled to those farmers whose land parcels were marked under rural areas.

The government has now, through a resolution, exempted the land parcels falling within UDAs and ADAs from being classified as urban area.

Following this, the farmers whose land parcels fall within UDAs and ADAs will be entitled to a compensation double the jantri rates in the event of its acquisition for a public purpose.

The Revenue Department of the state government has recently issued a resolution in this regard.

