No more Gandhinagar trips: Gujarat raises district collectors’ land allotment powers

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has enhanced the financial powers of district collectors for land and allotments (File photo).

Aiming to accelerate infrastructure development, industrial growth, and public welfare projects, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has substantially enhanced the financial powers of district collectors and district development officers to allot government land and gamtal (village site) plots, respectively.

The decision is expected to streamline land allotment processes across Gujarat, as land records and site details are readily available at the district level. The move will also eliminate the need for applicants to travel to the capital, Gandhinagar, to complete administrative procedures.

According to an official release issued Tuesday, the state government has consistently prioritised administrative reforms and procedural simplification to boost the “ease of doing business”.