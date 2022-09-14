scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Gujarat: 7 dead, 1 critical after lift at under-construction building collapses in Ahmedabad

Eight labourers were killed on Wednesday after the lift of an under-construction building collapsed in Ahmedabad.

At the time of the incident, the lift was carrying eight labourers. (Express/Nirmal Harindran)

An accident at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad Wednesday left seven labourers dead and one critically injured. As per initial reports, a make-shift lift stopped working at the seventh floor of an under-construction retail high-rise building, Aspire 2, near Gujarat University around 10 am. At the time of the incident, the temporary structure had eight labourers on it.

Authorities of the Fire and Emergency Services Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) claimed to have received no communication or call regarding the incident. The fire and police team reached the spot only around 1 pm.

“We learnt from media reports and phone calls received from mediapersons that such an incident had occurred. We then reached the spot to check what had happened. There has been no official communication or information shared by the developers or any other agency,” Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia told mediapersons from the site.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

AMC Standing Committee Chairman Hitesh Barot said it was a private under-construction building, so construction plans and other approvals would be inspected during an inquiry into the incident.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:33:12 pm
Next Story

Delhi-based artist Gigi Scaria on what makes 16th century artist Hans Holbein the Younger’s anamorphic artwork essential viewing

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement