Gujarat: 7 dead, 1 critical after lift at under-construction building collapses in Ahmedabad

An accident at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad Wednesday left seven labourers dead and one critically injured. As per initial reports, a make-shift lift stopped working at the seventh floor of an under-construction retail high-rise building, Aspire 2, near Gujarat University around 10 am. At the time of the incident, the temporary structure had eight labourers on it.

Authorities of the Fire and Emergency Services Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) claimed to have received no communication or call regarding the incident. The fire and police team reached the spot only around 1 pm.

“We learnt from media reports and phone calls received from mediapersons that such an incident had occurred. We then reached the spot to check what had happened. There has been no official communication or information shared by the developers or any other agency,” Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia told mediapersons from the site.

AMC Standing Committee Chairman Hitesh Barot said it was a private under-construction building, so construction plans and other approvals would be inspected during an inquiry into the incident.