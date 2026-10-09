7 workers dead, 22 injured in truck-camper van collision in Gujarat’s Kutch

Following the accident, the two vehicles were separated using a crane, and the bodies were retrieved from inside the vehicle. (Representational image)

At least seven people died, and 22 others were injured in a head-on collision between a camper van carrying workers and a truck in the Kutch district of Gujarat early on Friday, the police said.

All the victims are workers of Khavda Renewable Energy (RE) Park, located about 30 km from the India-Pakistan Border.

The accident took place around 3 am near the Renewable Energy Park, and the victims were shifted to G K General Hospital in Bhuj, the nearest city, which is about 136 km away, said M B Chavda, Sub-Inspector of Dhordi and Khavda police stations.

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Following the incident, the two vehicles were separated using a crane, and the bodies were retrieved from inside the vehicle.