7 workers dead, 22 injured in truck-camper van collision in Gujarat’s Kutch

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At least seven people died, and 22 others were injured in a head-on collision between a camper van carrying workers and a truck in the Kutch district of Gujarat early on Friday, the police said.
All the victims are workers of Khavda Renewable Energy (RE) Park, located about 30 km from the India-Pakistan Border.
The accident took place around 3 am near the Renewable Energy Park, and the victims were shifted to G K General Hospital in Bhuj, the nearest city, which is about 136 km away, said M B Chavda, Sub-Inspector of Dhordi and Khavda police stations.
Following the incident, the two vehicles were separated using a crane, and the bodies were retrieved from inside the vehicle.
Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Vikas Sunday, Superintendent of Police, Kutch West, said, “The incident took place on the road heading into the RE Park, past the checkpost. Due to the nature of the accident, one vehicle toppled over the other after the collision. Police personnel posted at the RE Park arranged for a crane to have the vehicles separated.”
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
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