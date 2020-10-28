Gujarat: Kheda constable, two others held for ‘smuggling liquor’

Police are further investigating if Pathan has stolen and smuggled more IMFL bottles in the past. (Representational)

Three persons including a police constable were arrested in Kheda on Monday for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor which had been previously seized by police and kept under police custody.

According to police, the accused were identified as Shabbir Khan Pathan, police constable attached with Vaso police station in Kheda, and two civilians, Bharat Parmar and Sandeep Sisodia, both residents of Ratanpur village in Matar taluka of Kheda.

All three were booked under the Prohibition Act after a police team of Vaso police station had intercepted a black-coloured Hyundai Verna and seized as many as 36 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) whiskey. Pathan was also booked under IPC sections 457 for house trespassing and 380 for theft.

According to police, the vehicle was being driven by the constable and the seized liquor was originally stored in police line quarters of Vaso police station.

“Based on a specific input, a team had intercepted a vehicle near the Vaso village gate on Monday. The vehicle was private and had a banner with police written on it. Upon checking, illicit liquor was found and the vehicle was being driven by Pathan, who is attached as a constable with Vaso police station. His job is to drive a police control room van. He informed us that he had stolen 36 bottles of IMFL in three cartons from police lines quarter number 14. The illicit liquor was seized in July 2019 and was kept in police lines quarter as evidence,” said a police officer at Vaso police station.

“In our interrogation, Pathan also revealed that he was smuggling the liquor to sell it to Bharat Parmar and Sandeep Sisodia from Ratanpur village who were also arrested today,” the officer added.

Police are further investigating if Pathan has stolen and smuggled more IMFL bottles in the past.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.