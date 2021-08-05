Gujarat: Kharif sowing touches 76.67 lakh hectare; soybean, black gram register highest growth

Soybean and black gram have registered the highest growth in their acreage as overall Kharif sowing in the state has touched 76.67 lakh hectare (lh) or 82.61 per cent of last three years’ average, latest data of the state government shows.

Farmers have completed sowing soybean in 2.19 lakh hectare (lh), a growth of around 71 per cent over and above the last year’s average acreage of 1.28 lh. It is around 67 per cent higher as compared to last Kharif season’s 1.47 lh cultivation area for this oilseed. The increase in soybean sowing area comes in the backdrop of a rally in prices of all edible oils in domestic market and de-oiled cake (DOC) of soybean in international market. This oilseed crops, which is less water-intensive as compared to others and resistant to pests is mainly sown in central Gujarat and Saurashtra region of the state.

Black gram has emerged as the other crop whose acreage is surging this season. Farmers have sown this pulse crop in 1.40 lh, which is around 43 per cent higher than the average of 98,328 hectare (ha) recorded over the past three seasons. It is in almost double than the last season’s acreage of 78,794 ha, data shows.

Overall, sowing of pulse crops stands at 4.35 lh, which is 101 per cent of average. Tur (red gram) is leading pulse crop, whose progressive acreage stands at 2.12 lh or 91.35 per cent of average. It is followed by black gram (1.40 lh), green gram (73,337 ha), moth beans (8,678 ha) and other pulses (1,153 ha). Thar represents 87.80 per cent and 68.71 per cent sowing for green gram and moth beans respectively.

Oilseed crops are standing second in terms of overalls sowing. Farmers so far have sown oilseed crops in total 22.96 lh, the highest for any group of crops in the state so far and more than one-fourth of the total area sown so far this season. Groundnut is leading the charts with a sowing area of 18.93 lh or 111.72 per cent of last three year’s average. However, this progressive figure is lower as compared to 20.37 lh recorded last year. Soybean is second and it is followed by castor (1.02 lh, 16%), sesamum (79,055 ha, 69%) and other oilseeds (1,860 ha, 47.36%).

Castor sowing starts in late July and goes on through August and therefore its sowing figures are likely to see an upward revision over the next few weeks. Kharif sowing in Gujarat starts in June and goes on till late July for most crops and the government keeps on updating data for a majority of crops till mid-August.

Despite the growth in acreage of oilseeds and pulses, cotton continues to be the single largest crop with an acreage of 22.22 lh or 87 per cent of average. However, it is higher than last season’s mark of 22.16 lh.

Cereals acreage stands at 10.72 lh or 79.13 per cent of average with farmers having sown paddy in 6.29 lh, maize in 2.87 lh, pearl millet in 1.36 lh and jowar (white millet) in 16,594 ha. Farmers have also sown fodder in 7.73 lh, vegetables in 1.98 lh and guar seed in 67,730 ha, data shows.