Gujarat: Kharif sowing rises in rain-deficient areas

Kharif sowing in Gujarat quadrupled to over 2.07 lakh hectares in the past one week, thanks to the rains induced by Cyclone Vayu. Most of the sowing has happened in regions where there was widespread rain. However, sowing has been high even in districts like Surendranagar and Kutch where the rainfall deficiency is over 60 per cent, despite the recent cyclonic activity.

According to the figures available with the state agriculture department, Kharif sowing rose to 2.07 lakh hectares by June 17, registering over 270 per cent growth in the sowing area. This was just 56,000 hectares on June 10 as monsoon was delayed by over 15 days and extreme drought conditions existed in Kutch and districts of North Gujarat. The Indian Express had reported last week that cyclone Vayu would help boost Kharif sowing in the state.

While cotton has been sown in 1.6 lakh hectares, which is almost 78 percent of the area sown in Gujarat till June 17, most of the Kharif sowing happened in districts like Amreli (57,600 hectares), Banaskantha (15,500 hectares) and Gandhinagar (13,200 hectares). These are among those regions that saw widespread rainfall between June 11 and June 17 when Cyclone Vayu passed by the Gujarat coast. In these regions, rainfall recorded was between 34 millimetres and 92 millimetres in June so far, which is 164 percent above normal for districts like Gandhinagar.

However, areas like Kutch, Surendranagar and Bhavnagar, which continued to remain rainfall-deficient despite the cyclonic movement, also saw large areas come under Kharif sowing. Suprisingly, farmers in these regions have sown water-intensive cotton crop. Kutch, which had 67 per cent deficient rainfall, saw farmers sow 26,200 hectares. About 84 percent of the area sown in Kutch was cotton. Similarly, Surendranagar that has been struggling with 64 per cent deficiency saw sowing in 21,800 hectares till June 17. Here, too, farmers choose to plant cotton in 94 per cent of the area sown so far. Bhavnagar, too, witnessed good amount of sowing so far despite being having a rainfall deficiency of 19 per cent.

“The farmers in the state who do not have an alternate source of water for irrigation have surely taken a risk as monsoon is way off and crops like cotton and groundnut need regular watering. This stands true especially in cases of farmers who have sown BT cotton,” said Sagar Rabari, a farmer leader and head of Gujarat Khedut Ekta Samiti.

Monsoon that usually hits Gujarat by June 15, has only reached Southern Karnataka as per the Indian Meteorological Department. “It is very strange for farmers in Kutch and Surendranagar to sow, especially because they do not have access to any alternate source of water for irrigation. Those in some parts of Surendranagar have access to water from the Narmada canals. However, if there are no rains in the next 10 days, farmers in districts like Surendranagar and Kutch might see their crops wilt away,” Rabari added.

Interestingly, coastal districts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, Dev Bhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar that were closer to Cyclone Vayu’s path received rainfall ranging from 212 mm to 36 mm between June 11 and 17. Large tracts of farmland are yet to be covered in these districts. For instance, Junagadh that received 128 mm rainfall in June saw sowing in 4,400 hectares, while Gir Somnath which got 212 mm rain sowed only 3,700 hectares, both Dev Bhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar sowed 0 hectares and Rajkot 5,400 hectares.