Gujarat: Khambhat MLA gets ‘obscene’ video call, threat messages

Speaking with The Indian Express, Mahesh Raval said that the alleged incident happened on Wednesday at around 12 noon when he was sitting at the office of Khambhat Taluka Purchase and Sales Union.

BJP MLA from Khambhat constituency of Anand district Mahesh Raval Wednesday lodged a complaint with Khambhat Town Police station after he allegedly received an “obscene” Whatsapp video call from an unknown number, which was followed by WhatsApp messages threatening to make his obscene video and circulate it on social media.

In his complaint, Raval has also alleged that the unknown caller(s) have demanded money from him in return for not making the alleged obscene video and circulating it.

“While I was on a call, I got a whatsapp video call on another phone which I did not pick up. When I got 2-3 (video) calls from the same number, I took it. What I saw (for 10-15 seconds) was very obscene. Then I disconnected the call,” said Raval.

Raval added that subsequently he received 15-17 calls and then 31 whatsapp messages from the same number. In the messages, he further added, the unknown person had threatened to make his obscene video and circulate it on social media. To avoid this, Raval said, the unknown person(s) demanded money from him.

Anand district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian said, “We have lodged an FIR under sections of IT Act and the IPC. The probe is on. Such incidents are very common where gangs call up unsuspecting persons and victimise them to extort money. “