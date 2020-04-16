Gujarat: Kevadia Colony constable finds solace in video chats with newborn son amid lockdown

Thakor, a native of Tervada village in Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha district, was on duty in Kevadia Colony when his wife delivered their second son on March 20. Thakor, a native of Tervada village in Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha district, was on duty in Kevadia Colony when his wife delivered their second son on March 20.

For 28-year-old Hargovind Thakor, a constable attached to the Kevadia Colony police station, the last one month has been full of emotions – the steely determination to hold fort at duty to implement the Covid-19 lockdown as well as the yearning to gently hold his newborn son.

Thakor, a native of Tervada village in Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha district, was on duty in Kevadia Colony when his wife delivered their second son on March 20. However, with the then upcoming Janata Curfew on March 22 and the ongoing security deployment in view of Covid-19 meant that Thakor remained in Kevadia. Every few hours, as he finds time to sneak in a break during the arduous lockdown duty hours, Thakor catches a glimpse of his son on video calls.

A graduate in English, Thakor says, “My son is turning one month old in four days. I am longing to see him but I know that right now, I have to be here for my duty. It is a critical time for the country and even if I want to go back, I know no one will come to substitute in my absence, which will reduce the manpower by one.”

Duty comes first but it does not take away the pangs of becoming a father for a second time, who also has a five-year-old son. “My wife tells me it would be so nice if I could be home. But I am at peace knowing that my parents are with her to help her. I have witnessed the birth of my first son but this time I am only seeing my newborn in photos and videos. I do wish I could just touch him once through the phone. But I will have to be patient and wait,” he says, adding that the family is yet to name the newborn.

Kevadia Colony is where the world’s tallest Statue of Unity is located. The town has been following fixed hours for essential shopping from 8 am to 12 pm for locals.

Thakor, who has been posted in Kevadia for two years, says, “I come across many violators of lockdown. At this time, while we are booking them for the violation, we are also making them understand that it is important that they stay at home. The number of cases is rising and one mistake by someone can cost an entire locality their health.”

Back in his village, the family runs an agro shop, where Thakor managed the daily business until he joined the Gujarat Police force in 2017. He knows that the country will eventually tide over the crisis and he will unite with his family. “I am not intending to return to my village even immediately after the end of the lockdown because I understand that the situation is grave and this is a huge pandemic. I will return only when I am sure that my travel plans will not pose any unknown threat to my own family,” he says.

