In Gujarat, Kejriwal vows Rs 40 per day for each cow if voted to power

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that if voted to power in Gujarat, the party will provide Rs 40 per day for maintenance of each cow in the state. Addressing a press conference in Rajkot, he added that the AAP will construct cattle pounds in each district in the state.

Speaking on the subject of stray cows in the state, Kejriwal said, “In Delhi, we give Rs 40 per day for the maintenance of each cow; Delhi government gives Rs 20 and Nagar Nigam gives Rs 20. If the AAP forms a government in Gujarat, we will give Rs 40 per day per cow (for maintenance). And we will construct cattle pounds in each district where stray cows and those cows which have stopped producing milk can be kept. More such steps will be taken for cows.”

He also took a dig at the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in the state and alleged that the “BJP was making all efforts to strengthen the Congress”. He said the BJP had “given the responsibility to the Congress to grab as many AAP votes and divide the anti-BJP votes”.

Quoting an “intelligence report” of the Central Intelligence Bureau, Kejriwal said, “If elections were held today, as per this IB report, the Aam Aadmi Party is forming the government (in Gujarat), though by a thin margin, ahead by a few seats. The people of Gujarat will have to give a powerful push to make us a government with a majority.”

He alleged that since this “report” emerged, the BJP has been “furious” and has been holding “secret meetings” with the Congress, after which both started abusing Kejriwal “in the same language”. “The BJP is not abusing the Congress, nor is the Congress abusing the BJP, but both are abusing us,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

“I am asking the people of Gujarat: Beware, don’t vote for the Congress and ensure the BJP’s victory… voting for the Congress is useless and not in the interest of Gujarat. Those who are angry with the BJP, all of you vote for the AAP so that change can be brought about in Gujarat… break the record of Delhi and Punjab,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Later in the day, Kejriwal as well as AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a rally in Surendranagar of Saurashtra region. Later, they are scheduled to attend a rally in Khedbrahma of Sabarkantha district in north Gujarat. On Saturday night, Kejriwal participated in a garba celebration in Rajkot.