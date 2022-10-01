Gujarat: Kejriwal, Mann, Sisodia on 2-day state tour from today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat Saturday on a two-day tour along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and the party’s Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chaddha.

According to AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, Kejriwal and Mann will address rallies in DTP exhibition ground in Gandhidham, in Kutch and at Khodal farm in Junagadh and will spend Saturday night in Rajkot.

On Sunday, the two CMs will address a public meeting in Surendranagar, followed by a rally in Khedbrahma of Aravalli. Sisodia and Chadha will hold party level meetings in Ahmedabad.