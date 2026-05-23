Gujarat Karjan BJP MLA’s son booked for assaulting, making casteist remarks against drivers

The Vadodara District police recently booked Karjan BJP MLA Akshay Patel’s son Rishi Patel under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, after two dumper drivers working for him accused him and his four associates of “brutally beating” them and hurling casteist abuses.

According to the FIR lodged on Thursday, Rishi Patel allegedly assaulted the drivers, identified as Natvar Vasava and Girishbhai Vasava, at his office in Bakapur in Karjan taluka, approximately 45 kilometers from Vadodara city, on the evening of May 15.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police Sushilkumar Agrawal told The Indian Express, “We had received the first application on May 19 (from Girish Vasava). Since there were some contradictory details in the statements of the two drivers, a preliminary inquiry was conducted, and the FIR was lodged subsequently… We are also conducting a panchnama of the crime scene…”