On way to Somnath, 6 of family killed in SUV-truck collision

Police identified the deceased as Sailesh Dalwadi, his wife Pooja and four-month-old daughter Rahi, Pooja's mother Manju Barot and two of her relatives, Raju and Prakash Barot. (File Photo)

Six persons – among eleven members of an extended family – were killed in an accident in rural Junagadh on Saturday, police said. Members of the Dalwadi and Barot families, from Banaskantha, Ahmedabad and Viramgam, were headed to the Somnath Temple when their SUV collided with a truck that was on the wrong side of the highway, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Sailesh Dalwadi, his wife Pooja and four-month-old daughter Rahi, Pooja’s mother Manju Barot and two of her relatives, Raju and Prakash Barot.

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Survivors include two other adults and three children. Of these, the condition of one woman is said to be serious and one four-year-old girl child may be referred to the hospital in Rajkot or Ahmedabad as she suffered spinal injuries, said inspector F B Gaganiya of Junagadh Taluka police station.