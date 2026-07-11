On way to Somnath, 6 of family killed in SUV-truck collision

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Six persons – among eleven members of an extended family – were killed in an accident in rural Junagadh on Saturday, police said. Members of the Dalwadi and Barot families, from Banaskantha, Ahmedabad and Viramgam, were headed to the Somnath Temple when their SUV collided with a truck that was on the wrong side of the highway, police said.
Police identified the deceased as Sailesh Dalwadi, his wife Pooja and four-month-old daughter Rahi, Pooja’s mother Manju Barot and two of her relatives, Raju and Prakash Barot.
Survivors include two other adults and three children. Of these, the condition of one woman is said to be serious and one four-year-old girl child may be referred to the hospital in Rajkot or Ahmedabad as she suffered spinal injuries, said inspector F B Gaganiya of Junagadh Taluka police station.
The accident took place around 7:45 am near the Galiyawada overbridge on the Junagadh bypass on the highway towards Prabhas Patan, home to the Somnath Temple in Gir-Somnath district. The victims were taken to GMERS Junagadh MCH for treatment.
Inspector Gaganiya said the truck was lying on the wrong side of the road and that it was a head-on collision. She added, “But we are yet to check for what reason it was there. We are investigating but it will take time because the driver of the truck was also injured in the incident and we are yet to question him.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram