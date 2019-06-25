Gujarat: Junagadh civic polls, bypolls in 60 other seats on July 21

Gujarat State Election Commission on Monday announced that the elections for Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) and by-elections for 60 other seats, including one in Gandhinagar civic body, would be held on July 21.

The JMC has 15 wards with four seats each.

Gujarat State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said that the elections would be notified on July 1. “The last date for the submission of candidature is July 6. Polling will be held on July 21 and the results will be declared on July 23,” he said, adding updated Electronic Voting Machines would be used in the elections.

This will be first general election of the JMC after the declaration of 50% reservation for women in local self-governed institutes by the state government.

By-elections will be held for one seat of Ward 3 of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, besides 59 seats of different district and taluka panchayats.

Secretary of the commission Mahesh Joshi said that all these seats had fallen vacant for various reasons like death of an elected member or disqualification under various legal provisions.