‘Steps to be taken to curb man-animal conflict’: Forest minister meets family of boy killed by lioness

The boy was mauled to death by a lioness on Wednesday evening when he was walking along with his grandfather (Image generated using AI)

State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia on Friday visited Chaturi village in Amreli district, where he met the family members of a five-year-old boy who was killed by a lioness earlier this week.

The minister later told mediapersons that long-term and short-term steps would be taken to curb such incidents in the future.

The boy was mauled to death by a lioness on Wednesday evening when he was walking along with his grandfather. This was at least the fourth incident this month in the Saurashtra region wherein a person was killed or suspected to have been killed by a wild animal.