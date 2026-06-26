‘Steps to be taken to curb man-animal conflict’: Forest minister meets family of boy killed by lioness

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State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia on Friday visited Chaturi village in Amreli district, where he met the family members of a five-year-old boy who was killed by a lioness earlier this week.
The minister later told mediapersons that long-term and short-term steps would be taken to curb such incidents in the future.
The boy was mauled to death by a lioness on Wednesday evening when he was walking along with his grandfather. This was at least the fourth incident this month in the Saurashtra region wherein a person was killed or suspected to have been killed by a wild animal.
A statement issued by Modhwadia’s office said the forest minister held a detailed discussion on issues related to the forest department with top officials. “He (Modhwadia) also listened to the representations by villagers and instructed the forest officials to do the needful,” the statement added.
Modhwadia was accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Force Jaipal Singh, Dhari MLA J V Kakadiya and former MLA Ambarish Der.
In a video released by Modhwadia’s office, the minister is seen telling the villagers that the government had taken the incident seriously and that long-term and short-term action would be taken to address the issue.
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