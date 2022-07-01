Gujarat jumps to 2nd spot in BRAP 2020 rankings

Gujarat has been ranked second behind Andhra Pradesh as the “top achiever” in the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2020 rankings released by the Central government Thursday.

“In terms of the feedback scores, Gujarat ranks second in the country. This is a jump of eight positions from the previous rankings. Gujarat is among the only two states that have 100 per cent compliance on the implementation of the 301 reforms from DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade),” stated an official release from the state government. Gujarat had fallen to 10th place in the previous rankings.

While Andhra Pradesh had a feedback score of 97.89 per cent, Gujarat has 97.77 per cent. Tamil Nadu, Telengana and Haryana followed with scores of 96.97 per cent, 94.86 per cent and 93.42 per cent respectively in the rankings released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“The above ranking is a testament to the fact that entrepreneurship and enterprise are the DNA of this state,” the government release added.

The state government said Gujarat has remained a preferred investment destination for both foreign and domestic investors. “This is reflected in the Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) received in the state in the last 30 months (October 2019 to March 2022) which is equivalent to one-fifth of the total FDI received in the country,” stated the release without mentioning how Gujarat has slipped from being the top state for FDI inflows in 2020-21 to the sixth position in 2021-22.

Pointing out that the ‘Ease Of Doing Business’ rankings are based on the user feedback and focused towards on-ground implementation of reforms in the state, the state government said it has introduced a star-rating mechanism for obtaining continuous feedback from the applicants that allows the government to address the concerns of the users.

The Gujarat government credited the improvement in rankings to the “minimisation of regulatory compliance burden on businesses” operating in the state. “For example, the state has removed the requirement of renewal of shops and establishment licence and has undertaken decriminalisation of minor offenses across nine labour laws,” it stated.