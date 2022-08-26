scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Gujarat: Journalist booked for report hinting CM Bhupendra Patel may be replaced

Aniruddh Nakum, a Rajkot-based journalist with ‘Saurashtra Headline-Assal Kathiyawadi’ evening newspaper, was booked for his news report titled ‘Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala’

The journalist wrote the news article to create a “sense of anxiety in Indian masses”, the FIR alleged.

A journalist associated with an evening newspaper in Gujarat’s Rajkot has been booked by the police for allegedly writing a news story suggesting a leadership change in Gujarat with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel being replaced by Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala, the Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) was lodged on August 25 at Rajkot A Division police station against Aniruddh Nakum, a Rajkot-based journalist associated with ‘Saurashtra Headline-Assal Kathiyawadi’ evening newspaper, after his news report titled ‘Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala’ was published on August 22 evening.

The FIR, the police said, was lodged by Babubhai Vaghera from Rajkot city. Vaghera is in the “construction business”, police added. Subsequently, Nakum was booked under sections 505 1(b) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour, or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes) and 114 (offence committed when abettor present) of the Indian Penal Code.

The journalist wrote the news article to create a “sense of anxiety in Indian masses” and “create hatred between supporters of different political groups”, the FIR alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

The FIR also referred to the slug of the report – ‘Internal Turmoil: Unimaginable twist in Gujarat BJP, CM Bhupendrabhai to go’ — and specifically quoted sentences from the report. It added that, “The report has done the act of creating tension in people regarding political instability and create hatred among people in Saurashtra region and elsewhere in Gujarat (sic).”

The FIR against Nakum comes two years after another journalist, Dhaval Patel, who was with ‘Face of Nation’ news portal, was booked and arrested under the sedition act by Ahmedabad Police’s Crime Branch in 2020 for writing a news report suggesting the ouster of the then chief minister Vijay Rupani with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya due to alleged poor handling of the Covid crisis by Gujarat government.

More from Ahmedabad

A year later, Rupani was replaced with Bhupendra Patel even as Dhaval Patel had to move to the US after issuing an unconditional apology in the Gujarat High Court. Patel later spoke to The Indian Express from the US and said that he was vindicated.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 01:07:09 pm
Next Story

Yogi case: UP denied sanction to prosecute 2 months after he took over as CM

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Safoora Zargar gets bail after police doesn’t object to humanitarian grounds

Safoora Zargar gets bail after police doesn’t object to humanitarian grounds

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement