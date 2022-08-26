Gujarat: Journalist booked for report hinting CM Bhupendra Patel may be replaced

A journalist associated with an evening newspaper in Gujarat’s Rajkot has been booked by the police for allegedly writing a news story suggesting a leadership change in Gujarat with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel being replaced by Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala, the Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) was lodged on August 25 at Rajkot A Division police station against Aniruddh Nakum, a Rajkot-based journalist associated with ‘Saurashtra Headline-Assal Kathiyawadi’ evening newspaper, after his news report titled ‘Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala’ was published on August 22 evening.

The FIR, the police said, was lodged by Babubhai Vaghera from Rajkot city. Vaghera is in the “construction business”, police added. Subsequently, Nakum was booked under sections 505 1(b) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour, or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes) and 114 (offence committed when abettor present) of the Indian Penal Code.

The journalist wrote the news article to create a “sense of anxiety in Indian masses” and “create hatred between supporters of different political groups”, the FIR alleged.

The FIR also referred to the slug of the report – ‘Internal Turmoil: Unimaginable twist in Gujarat BJP, CM Bhupendrabhai to go’ — and specifically quoted sentences from the report. It added that, “The report has done the act of creating tension in people regarding political instability and create hatred among people in Saurashtra region and elsewhere in Gujarat (sic).”

The FIR against Nakum comes two years after another journalist, Dhaval Patel, who was with ‘Face of Nation’ news portal, was booked and arrested under the sedition act by Ahmedabad Police’s Crime Branch in 2020 for writing a news report suggesting the ouster of the then chief minister Vijay Rupani with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya due to alleged poor handling of the Covid crisis by Gujarat government.

A year later, Rupani was replaced with Bhupendra Patel even as Dhaval Patel had to move to the US after issuing an unconditional apology in the Gujarat High Court. Patel later spoke to The Indian Express from the US and said that he was vindicated.