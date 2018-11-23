Gujarat: Jasdan by-election to be held on Dec 20, counting on Dec 23

The by-elections to the Jasdan Assembly constituency in the state will be held on December 20. The bypoll was necessitated after five-time Congress MLA Kunvarji Bavaliya quit in July and joined the BJP.

Advertising

The Election Commission of India announced the by-poll for Jasdan and Kolebira (ST) Assembly constituency in Jharkhand on Thursday. While the last date of filing nominations is December 3, Congress is yet to announce a candidate who can take on Bavaliya, who is seeking a re-election on his home-turf as a BJP nominee.

The announcement of the bypolls for this assembly constituency in Rajkot district comes just five days after the government declared a special Rs 1,300-crore package for 45 additional talukas that recorded deficient rainfall (between 250-400 mm) this monsoon. This package funded completely by the state government will provide all farmers will a lumpsum aid of Rs 5,300-6,300 per hectare (up to a maximum of two hectares) in all the 45 talukas, which include Jasdan.

According to ECI, the nominations will be scrutinised on December 4, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is December 6. The counting will be held on December 23. The electoral rolls for these bye-polls will be as per those published on January 1, 2018. There are more than 2.3 lakh voters in Jasdan constituency – 1.21 lakh male and 1.09 female voters.

The EC has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs during the bye-elections, where Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification. The EC stated that separate instructions will also be issued to allow additional documents for identification of voters at the time of poll.