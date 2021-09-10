Japan Consul Gen assures Vijay Rupani of continued investments

Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, Dr Fukahori Yasukata, met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at Gandhinagar Thursday and assured him of continued investments in the state through the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

Rupani congratulated Japan for successfully organising the Olympic Games amid the Covid-19 pandemic. During the meeting, Yasukta expressed interest to be a partner for the Vibrant Gujarat summit, stated an official release from the state government.

Rupani also told the Japanese diplomat that Gujarat would “strategically” associate itself with Japan to further industrial and economic growth in the state.

Last month, The Indian Express reported that due to lack of interest from Japanese firms, the state government had reduced the size of Japanese Industrial Township at Khoraj near Ahmedabad by 43 per cent.