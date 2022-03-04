Gujarat: Jamnagar royal thanks Poland for helping to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

Shatrushalyasinhji Jadeja, the patriarch of the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Nawanagar-Jamnagar on Thursday thanked the government of Poland for extending help in evacuating Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

“I am very happy for the way you, the government and the people of Poland have looked after the students from India, who were stuck in a horrible war-torn environment in Ukraine and returned safe and sound back to their homes in India. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Ambassador of Poland to India, the Government and the people of Poland for this wonderful effort,” Jadeja, the current holder of the now-ceremonial title of Maharaja Jamsaheb – which the rulers of the erstwhile state of Nawanagar used to assume – stated in a release.

Incidentally, Jadeja’s father Maharaja Jamsaheb Digvijaysinhji, the last ruler of Nawanagar state, had hosted around 1,000 Polish children, many of them orphans, from 1942 to 1946 as they sought to escape World War II. The then Maharaja had hosted them at Camp Balachadi, the seaside summer retreat of the then ruler of the princely state.

Jadeja turned 83 years old on Thursday as per the Hindu calendar. “Today being my 83rd birthday, this is the best birthday present I could ever imagine,” he added.

The Indian government has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine which is under attack by its neighbour Russia. As part of the operation, the government is shifting Indians, most of them medical students, from Ukraine to neighbouring countries Hungary, Romania and Poland. Considering the situation, Poland is allowing Indians to transit through the country without a visa.