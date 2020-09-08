Gujarat: Jamalpur APMC to resume operations from today

Out of the 157 total traders, 53 are allowed to trade on the first day, 53 on the second day and 52 on the third day. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has allowed the resumption of trading operations at the Jamalpur Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Ahmedabad city’s largest vegetable market yard, which was closed since April owing to increasing Covid-19 cases among traders and vegetable vendors. It will start operations from Tuesday, according to AMC’s Deputy Estate Officer Ramesh Tadvi.

The resumption of operations has been allowed with conditions that include one-third of the total number of traders being allowed to trade on a day.

Out of the 157 total traders, 53 are allowed to trade on the first day, 53 on the second day and 52 on the third day.

The timings have also been fixed from 1 pm till 5 pm and 8 pm till 8 am. Thus, during the peak hours – between 8 am and 1 pm and 5 till 8 pm – the market yard will remain closed for vegetables. All traders and their employees have to compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines including wearing masks, using sanitisers and practising social distancing norms, the AMC’s order stated.

After a large number of coronavirus cases were reported from the vegetable mandi, it was closed down by the authorities. Later, it was shifted to the Pandit Deendayal APMC Grain Market in Jetalpur on the Narol-Mumbai highway. This made available a space from the existing 16,000 square metre yard area to a 1,00,000 square metre yard at the Jetalpur APMC grain mandi.

The Jamalpur APMC vegetable mandi trades vegetables anywhere between 13,000 and 18,000 quintal everyday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.