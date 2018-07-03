Gujarat: Jailed BJP youth leader’s photos go viral, BJP distances from him

Vaniya’s photos were first shared on “Garvi Gujarat, BJP Gujarat” WhatsApp group. (Representational) Vaniya’s photos were first shared on “Garvi Gujarat, BJP Gujarat” WhatsApp group. (Representational)

A day after a youth BJP leader’s semi-nude photographs with foreign girls went viral on social media, the Surendranagar district unit of the BJP on Monday distanced itself from him, saying that Deepak Vaniya was suspended from the party last month after they “learned about his character”. Vaniya, who was the secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha’s Wadhwan city unit, is currently in jail in connection with a case of assault on police and rioting.

Vaniya’s photos were first shared on “Garvi Gujarat, BJP Gujarat” WhatsApp group, run by one Chirag Patel of Surendranagar. Chirag, who identifies himself as a BJP supporter, said that the photos were shared by Vaniya himself on the WhatsApp group on Saturday. “But I was out of station and came to know about it only on Sunday. Vaniya himself had shared them and even used them as his profile pictures…My group has around 200 BJP leaders. Vaniya is one of them,” Chirag, who claimed to be earlier with Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), said.

Chirag also claimed that he was not aware of Vaniya being in jail. “I’m not aware where Vaniya is. But as administrator of the WhatsApp group, I can confirm that the photos were shared from Vaniya’s number,” he said.

Vaniya was arrested on June 19 for assault on police and rioting during a liquor raid. Mrugesh Rathod, president of Surendranagar district unit of Youth BJP said Vaniya was made secretary of Yuva Morcha’s Wadhwan city unit around a year-and-half ago. “But of late, he had become inactive and was not even attending party meetings,” said Rathod, denying that Chirag’s “Garvi Gujarat, BJP Gujarat” was an official group of the party.

“After learning about his behaviour, we had orally suspended Vaniya three months ago. After further evidence emerged, he was formally suspended from the primary membership of the party on June 21. Therefore, we have nothing to do with his photos. A leader must have a character and Vaniya was found lacking it,” said Dilip Patel, president of Surendranagar district unit of the BJP.

