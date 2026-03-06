Gujarat transfers 37 IPS officers in major police reshuffle; Shamsher Singh gets posting after BSF stint

Nearly two months after he was repatriated to Gujarat from Central deputation in the Border Security Force (BSF), senior IPS officer Shamsher Singh, who is due to retire soon, was Thursday posted as the Director, Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards.

In a notification issued late on Thursday night, the Gujarat Home Department also listed the transfers and appointments of several other Indian Police Service officers, previously promoted to deputy inspector general of police (DIG) and superintendent of police ranks, to vacant and departmental posts, ending their wait for postings.

Among the 37 transfers notified by the Home Department, Tarun Duggal, Chaitanya Mandlik, R P Barot, Hitesh Joysar, R T Susara, Mayur Patil, G A Pandya, Sudha Pandey and Sujata Majumdar, who were awaiting postings, have been handed out assignments.

Gagandeep Gambhir, Inspector General of Police (IG), Gandhinagar, has been handed the additional charge of the post of IG of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC), Gandhinagar, by downgrading the ex-cadre post from that of additional director general of police. Nirlipt Rai, DIG, State Monitoring Cell, has been transferred and appointed to the ex-cadre post of DIG Rajkot Range.

Rai will be replaced by V B Vaghela, who currently serves as DIG (Armed Units), Gandhinagar. Vaghela will also hold the additional charge of DIG of Police Recruitment Board, Gandhinagar, to relieve Parixita Rathod.

Rathod, who currently holds the post of IG CID (Crime), has been transferred and appointed as IG of Banaskantha Range, and Ashok Kumar, IG Rajkot Range, has been transferred and appointed to the ex-cadre post of IG CID (Intelligence) by downgrading the post from Additional DGP.

Hitesh Joysar has been appointed to the vacant cadre post of DIG Intelligence-1, Gandhinagar, by downgrading the post from the cadre post of IG, while Tarun Duggal was appointed to the vacant cadre post of Additional CP (Administration), Ahmedabad City.

Chaitanya Mandlik has been appointed to the cadre post of Additional CP (Crime, Traffic and Admin) of Rajkot City to replace Mahendra Bagria. Saroj Kumari has been appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of DIG (Prison) Vadodara. Rajendrasinh Chudasma was appointed as DIG Junagadh Range by downgrading the post from the cadre post of IG.

Chudasma will also hold the additional charge of the cadre post of Principal, Police Training College, Junagadh, and Principal, State Reserve Police Training Centre, Chowkey, Junagadh.

R P Barot has been appointed to the post of DIG (Prison), Ahmedabad, and G A Pandya has been appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of DIG (Prison), Rajkot.

Vidhi Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Ahmedabad, has been transferred and appointed to the cadre post of IG, Panchmahal-Godhra Range, to replace R V Asari, who has been appointed as IG of the Bhavnagar Range. Chaudhary will be replaced by R T Susara, who has been awaiting a posting.

Dr Leena Patil, Additional CP, Vadodara City, has been transferred and appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of Principal, Gujarat Police Academy, Karai, by downgrading the post from additional DGP to DIG Police grade.

K N Damor, Joint CP, Surat City Sector-2, has been transferred and appointed to the vacant post of IG CID (Crime) by upgrading the cadre post of DIG. Damor will be replaced by Mahendra Bagria, currently holding charge as Additional CP (Crime, Traffic and Admin), Rajkot City.

Dipak Meghani, DIG (Law and Order), Gandhinagar, has been transferred and appointed as Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ahmedabad, to replace M G Chauhan, who has been promoted to the post of IG and appointed as DIG (Law and Order), Gandhinagar.

Dr S J Desai, DIG (Intelligence), Gandhinagar, has been transferred and appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of Additional CP (Sector 1 and Traffic), Vadodara City. Balram Meena, ADC to the Governor of Gujarat, has been transferred and appointed to the ex-cadre post of Additional CP Sector-1 Surat City, to replace Wabang Jamir, who has been transferred and kept on waiting for posting until further orders.

Dr Karanraj Vaghela, Additional CP (Economic Wing), Surat City, has been appointed to the post of Additional CP (Crime) Surat City to replace Raghavendra Vatsa.