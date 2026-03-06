Gujarat transfers 37 IPS officers in major police reshuffle; Shamsher Singh gets posting after BSF stint

Among the 37 transfers notified by the Gujarat Home Department, Tarun Duggal, Chaitanya Mandlik, R P Barot, Hitesh Joysar, R T Susara, Mayur Patil, G A Pandya, Sudha Pandey and Sujata Majumdar, who were awaiting postings, have been handed out assignments.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraMar 6, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Shamsher Singh, Gujarat, IPS officer, BSF, premature repatriation,Senior IPS officer Shamsher Singh (1991 batch) has been appointed as the Director of Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards. This ends his two-month wait for a posting following his return to Gujarat from the BSF. (File)
Nearly two months after he was repatriated to Gujarat from Central deputation in the Border Security Force (BSF), senior IPS officer Shamsher Singh, who is due to retire soon, was Thursday posted as the Director, Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards.

In a notification issued late on Thursday night, the Gujarat Home Department also listed the transfers and appointments of several other Indian Police Service officers, previously promoted to deputy inspector general of police (DIG) and superintendent of police ranks, to vacant and departmental posts, ending their wait for postings.

Gagandeep Gambhir, Inspector General of Police (IG), Gandhinagar, has been handed the additional charge of the post of IG of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC), Gandhinagar, by downgrading the ex-cadre post from that of additional director general of police. Nirlipt Rai, DIG, State Monitoring Cell, has been transferred and appointed to the ex-cadre post of DIG Rajkot Range.

Rai will be replaced by V B Vaghela, who currently serves as DIG (Armed Units), Gandhinagar. Vaghela will also hold the additional charge of DIG of Police Recruitment Board, Gandhinagar, to relieve Parixita Rathod.

Rathod, who currently holds the post of IG CID (Crime), has been transferred and appointed as IG of Banaskantha Range, and Ashok Kumar, IG Rajkot Range, has been transferred and appointed to the ex-cadre post of IG CID (Intelligence) by downgrading the post from Additional DGP.

Hitesh Joysar has been appointed to the vacant cadre post of DIG Intelligence-1, Gandhinagar, by downgrading the post from the cadre post of IG, while Tarun Duggal was appointed to the vacant cadre post of Additional CP (Administration), Ahmedabad City.

Chaitanya Mandlik has been appointed to the cadre post of Additional CP (Crime, Traffic and Admin) of Rajkot City to replace Mahendra Bagria. Saroj Kumari has been appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of DIG (Prison) Vadodara. Rajendrasinh Chudasma was appointed as DIG Junagadh Range by downgrading the post from the cadre post of IG.

Chudasma will also hold the additional charge of the cadre post of Principal, Police Training College, Junagadh, and Principal, State Reserve Police Training Centre, Chowkey, Junagadh.

R P Barot has been appointed to the post of DIG (Prison), Ahmedabad, and G A Pandya has been appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of DIG (Prison), Rajkot.

Vidhi Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Ahmedabad, has been transferred and appointed to the cadre post of IG, Panchmahal-Godhra Range, to replace R V Asari, who has been appointed as IG of the Bhavnagar Range. Chaudhary will be replaced by R T Susara, who has been awaiting a posting.

Dr Leena Patil, Additional CP, Vadodara City, has been transferred and appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of Principal, Gujarat Police Academy, Karai, by downgrading the post from additional DGP to DIG Police grade.

K N Damor, Joint CP, Surat City Sector-2, has been transferred and appointed to the vacant post of IG CID (Crime) by upgrading the cadre post of DIG. Damor will be replaced by Mahendra Bagria, currently holding charge as Additional CP (Crime, Traffic and Admin), Rajkot City.

Dipak Meghani, DIG (Law and Order), Gandhinagar, has been transferred and appointed as Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ahmedabad, to replace M G Chauhan, who has been promoted to the post of IG and appointed as DIG (Law and Order), Gandhinagar.

Dr S J Desai, DIG (Intelligence), Gandhinagar, has been transferred and appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of Additional CP (Sector 1 and Traffic), Vadodara City. Balram Meena, ADC to the Governor of Gujarat, has been transferred and appointed to the ex-cadre post of Additional CP Sector-1 Surat City, to replace Wabang Jamir, who has been transferred and kept on waiting for posting until further orders.

Dr Karanraj Vaghela, Additional CP (Economic Wing), Surat City, has been appointed to the post of Additional CP (Crime) Surat City to replace Raghavendra Vatsa.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

