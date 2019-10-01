After major IPS reshuffle, Surat gets new police commissioner

In a major reshuffle of officers of the Gujarat Police, 25 IPS officers have been transferred as well as promoted as per a recent order from the office of Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja.

Among the major transfers is the posting of RK Brahmbhatt as the Surat city police commissioner from the post of Inspector General Police (Intelligence 2).

The Gujarat government also transferred incharge police commissioner Harekrishna Patel, who was joint police commissioner of Sector 1, to Inspector General of Police (administration) at Gandhinagar. Manoj Sashidhar, Additional Director General of Police (Panchmahal Godhra) range will take the position of Brahmbhatt as the ADG Intelligence.

RB Brahmbhatt, a 1995 batch IPS officer, who was IGP with Intelligence-2, Gandhinagar, has been promoted to ADGP rank. Surat police commissioner post was ADGP rank when Satish Sharma IPS was posted on October 2016. During his tenure in Surat city, he was promoted as Director General of Police on January 2, 2019, while he continued as the commissioner of police of Surat, upgrading the commissioner of police rank of Surat.

DGP Satish Sharma retired on August 30, 2019, while Joint Commissioner of police Sector 1 Harekrishna Patel, was made in charge till September 30.

Sources said that RB Brahmbhatt who was with State Intelligence visited Surat when Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi agitation was at its peak. He was seen on the ground and shared important inputs to the Surat police.

Another major transfer is of Dr Shamsher Singh to the post of Additional Director General of Police CID (Crime) from the post of ADG Armed Police (armed unit). Singh will take the position of Ajaykumar Tomar who was the ADG CID Crime.

Tomar has been transferred to the post of Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ahmedabad city. With this, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) JR Mothaliya has been relieved of additional charge of SCP.

Dr KLN Rao, the current additional director general of police (Inquiry) Gandhinagar, has been transferred as ADG Police and IG Prison Gujarat State. Rao will take over from Ashish Bhatia, who had been given additional charge of IG Prison.

Khursheed Ahmed, the joint commissioner of police (headquarters) Ahmedabad has been transferred to Rajkot as Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration Traffic and Crime). Harikrishna Patel, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Surat) is transferred as the IG of Police (Administration) Gandhinagar.

Subhash Trivedi, the IG of Police (Junagadh) will be IG of Police (Border range) Bhuj. DB Vaghela, the IG of Police (Border range) Kutch will no wbe Additional Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, Gandhinagar. Tarun Kumar Duggal, the current superintendent of police (Vadodara rural) has been transferred as the SP Banaskantha.

Sudhir Desai, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Surat city has been transferred as the SP Vadodara rural. Prashant Sumbe, the current Assistant Superintendent of police, Khambalia, will replace Desai as the DCP Traffic Surat City.

Akshayraj Makwana, the current deputy commissioner of police (zone 5) Ahmedabad city has been appointed as the SP Patan. VR Teja, the current assistant superintendent of police, Mangroi has been promoted as DCP and he will replace Makwana.

Manish Singh, deputy commissioner of police (headquarter and administration) Vadodara city has been appointed as SP Mehsana. Saroj Kumari, the current deputy commissioner of police Zone 4 Vadodara city has been transferred to DCP (Headquarters and administration) Vadodara city. Kumari will be replaced by Achal Tyagi who is the current assistant superintendent of police (Kevadiya, Narmada).

RT Sushra, the current Deputy commissioner of police Zone 2 Vadodara city has been transferred to Superintendent of police (SCRB) Gandhinagar. He will be replaced by Sandeep Chaudhary, the current assistant superintendent of police, who has been transferred as DCP Zone 2 Vadodara city.

MP Singh, the current Deputy IG of Police (CID Crime 4) will now be DIG Police (Panchmahal Godhra range). MS Bharada, the the additional commissioner of police sector 2 Ahmedabad city has been made DIG Police Panchmahal Godhra range.