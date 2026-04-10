Gujarat IPS Officers’ body decides to be active on social media to counter ‘baseless allegations’ against officers

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Gyanender Singh Malik has been elected president of the Gujarat IPS Association which got an elected body six months after its president retired from service, rendering the post vacant.

After his election on Wednesday, Malik announced plans to activate the social media handles of the association for better policing and taking up matters related to the force.

The association got a new team at a time when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), taking suo motu cognisance of reports in a section of the media on the alleged illegal detention and torture of a journalist by the Rajkot Crime branch, issued notice to Director General of Police (in-charge) K L N Rao, on April 8, seeking a report on the issue within two weeks.

An MLA had taken up the matter, accusing the involvement of an IPS officer in the alleged torture.

However, the journalist, the alleged victim of the torture, had withdrawn his complaint from the court before it was heard.

An IPS officer who attended the body meeting told The Indian Express, “While the Central IPS Association issues statements on matters involving members or the cadre, this has not been the case with the Gujarat IPS Association for years now. It has been decided that the association should come out with the actual version of things that happened so that the media and public can discern the truth.”

Another officer said, “This is to make sure that the officer has support from the system and is not fighting alone.”

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Malik told The Indian Express, “In the larger context, if the association has an opinion, we would like to put it out on our own social media handle. We will also take up issues of transfer postings and matters in the benefit of officers and the police in general. Our agenda is also how to improve policing as a whole.”

The body has also decided to open its X handle.

At the meeting on Wednesday, where members joined from across the state through video conferencing, Malik was elected President.

The post had fallen vacant after DGP Manoj Agrawal, who was elected its president in July 2025, retired from the service on September 30, 2025.

ADGP Piyush Patel (Director, ACB) was elected Vice President and Nipuna M Torawane (Principal Secretary, Home) and IG NN Chaudhari (Intelligence-2) were elected Secretary and Treasurer, respectively of the association.

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The Indian Express has learnt that members raised the issue of the allegations of custodial torture made against a fellow officer, currently posted in Rajkot, by a “journalist” who runs an online portal.

However, in its statement on the minutes of the meeting, issued on April 10, the Gujarat IPS Association said, “It was discussed among members that in many instances frivolous and baseless allegations are being levelled against IPS officers in media/social media platforms by interested individuals. It was decided that in such situations, the association should come forward and take remedial/required steps.”

The newly-elected Executive Committee include IG Ashok Yadav, SP Lavina Sinha, SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty and ASP Ayush Jain, while Gagandeep Gambhir, Virendra Yadav, Vishal Vaghela, Sunil Joshi, Karanraj Vaghela, Parthraj Gohil, Rajesh Gadhiya, Rajdeep Jhala, Om Prakash Jat, and Vishakha Dabral are continuing as its members.

The statement said that another agenda point that members discussed was “the representation to be made before the 8th Pay Commission. It was decided that a sub-committee should be formed to prepare a detailed note with respect to the above representation.”