Gujarat: IOCL workers protest over delayed wages, refinery assures clearance

Around 40 workers, most of them migrants, gathered outside the BS-6 gate of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery in Vadodara, on Tuesday morning, to protest against the delay in wages. These workers were employed by Bridge and Roof (B and R), a semi-government firm for the construction of a new unit at Koyali for the IOCL. The matter was resolved after police intervention.

“We held talks with both sides and the matter was resolved. The company has asked the construction firm to make the due payments and resolve the wage issue. If the latter still fails to do so, then the company will make the payment and deduct the amount from B and R’s final payment,” said police sub-insepctor BH Shingrakhia.

As per an official statement released by IOCL, payments of contract workmen will be verified and cleared within the next couple of days. “In case of any short payment for any contract workers during the lockdown due to some constraints, the refinery management has assured the contract workmen who had come to the refinery BS-6 gate today, that the details of payments are being verified and short payment, if any, will be made within two to three days time.

The refinery management has also asked the contract workers to resume work as the project activities are restarting,” the statement read. “As part of contract workers welfare measures, all the contract workers entering inside the refinery premises are being provided food packets on a daily basis since the beginning of the lockdown. Further, all preventive actions and precautions regarding Covid-19 are fully followed at all sites through various measures such as social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers, hand wash, etc.,” it added.

IOCL’s refineries, including Gujarat Refinery which is currently operating at about 60% of the design capacities, also plans to scale the operations up to 80% of the design levels by the end of the month. The refinery has planned to restart a number of project-related activities to ensure that contract workers facing hardships during the lockdown period may resume work and begin earning to meet their daily needs.

