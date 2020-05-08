Gujarat inviting companies planning to leave China: CM

The chief minister also said his government will bring an ordinance that will exempt all new industrial projects from the existing labour laws. The chief minister also said his government will bring an ordinance that will exempt all new industrial projects from the existing labour laws.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that Gujarat is in the process of inviting multinational companies which are planning to shift their base from China due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister also said his government will bring an ordinance that will exempt all new industrial projects from the existing labour laws.

“Many companies from United States, Japan, South Korea and others are preparing to leave China. In order to ensure that these companies come to Gujarat, the state government has made some decisions,” said Rupani in a social media address on Friday evening.

“The government has decided to being in an ordinance to facilitate new projects, which will create new jobs, by exempting them from existing labour laws,” he said adding that any new unit that will function for 1,200 days will be covered under the ordinance which is being prepared by the state’s labour and employment departments.

“In order to increase economic activity, lessen unemployment and start new projects, the state government has decided that if any unit operates for 1200 days, then it will be allowed exemption from all the labour laws. However, keeping in mind the security of the workers, this exemption will have three conditions. The unit will have to pay minimum wages. Secondly, there won’t be any exemption in safety laws which is paramount for the workers in a factory. Thirdly, if any accident happens then the compensation will have to be paid in full as per the existing laws,” the chief minister added.

According to Rupani, the 1200-day period for a new unit will be counted from the day it starts production. “The old units will not be given any exemptions and will have to abide by the labour laws,” he added.

Rupani said the state government is preparing “plug-and-play” facilities in Sanand, Dahej and 33,000 hectares of land available in GIDCs, to attract companies planning to shift base from China. He also said Dholera SIR was also a destination being made available for future investments.

The government was not only directly contacting these companies and inviting them to come to Gujarat, but was also pursing the matter through the diplomatic channels in the embassies.

“Gujarat government is not only contacting the Centre’s employment and foreign ministries, but also contacting all the embassies with help of the union government” Rupani said. The state government will also appoint nodal officers for any company that is willing to come to the state.

