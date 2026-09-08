Gujarat introduces Bill to regulate manufacturing of livestock, poultry feed     

In the Bill, the government has proposed punishment by imprisonment for the manufacture of adulterated livestock feed, poultry feed or mineral mixture. If the adulterated product doesn’t result in the death of livestock or poultry, the offender shall be sentenced to imprisonment for one year and punished with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh; if it does, the punishment shall be seven to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

As per the government, Gujarat has rich and diversified livestock resources: 96.34 lakh cattle, 105.43 lakh buffaloes (third in the country), 17.87 lakh sheep, 48.68 lakh goats and 217.73 lakh poultry animals. At present, no regulatory mechanism is available for the manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale and quality control of the above-stated products in the state.

A statement of objects and reasons of the Bill introduced by Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani stated, “…it is essential to make an Act to regulate the manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale and quality control of livestock and poultry feed as well as mineral mixture in the state of Gujarat to ensure quality production and standards, to check adulteration and mislabelling and to deal with ancillary matters in the interest of livestock farming community and public health… there is an urgent need to make an Act to protect the interests of the animal husbandry farmers…”

With this move, the government seeks to bring all livestock feed, poultry feed and mineral mixture businesses under the purview of one legislation by issuing licenses for their products’ manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale. Another objective of the Bill is to prevent the addition of prohibited antibiotics, pharmacologically active substances and any other adulterants, and to promote the products’ supply to other states and countries. Also Read | India banning use of specific antibiotics in production of meat, poultry and milk products is a welcome move

The Bill proposes that the Director of Animal Husbandry shall be the Controlling Authority, whereas the Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, or an official authorised by the government and not below the rank of Joint Director (Class-1) of Animal Husbandry, shall be the Licensing Authority.

An officer not below the rank of Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry (Class-2) and authorised by the government shall be the Livestock Feed, Poultry Feed and Mineral Mixture Inspection Officer. Story continues below this ad

Under the provisions of the proposed legislation, nobody can conduct the business of manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of livestock feed, poultry feed and mineral mixtures unless permission is granted in accordance with the terms and conditions of the license issued by the licensing authority.

The licensee will be bound to comply with the standards prescribed, which will be applicable to products manufactured and sold in Gujarat, products manufactured in other states and brought to Gujarat for distribution/sale/storage and products manufactured in other countries and brought to Gujarat for distribution/sale/storage.

The Bill empowers the state government to establish an expert committee to advise on all matters related to the licensing and quality control of the manufacture of livestock feed, poultry feed and mineral mixtures and to implement the provisions of the legislation and its rules. The Expert Committee shall be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department as Chairman.

Along with prison terms, the Bill also proposes other penalties for the violation of the provisions of the Act. Story continues below this ad

The manufacturing, storage, distribution or sale of a sub-standard product will attract a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakhs and suspension of licence for one year.

Misbranding or misleading trade practices shall attract a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh and suspension of licence for three years.