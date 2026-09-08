Gujarat introduces Bill to regulate manufacturing of livestock, poultry feed     

The state government has introduced a Bill that seeks to regulate the manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale and quality control of livestock feed, poultry feed and mineral mixture. The Bill is expected to be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly later this week.
In the Bill, the government has proposed punishment by imprisonment for the manufacture of adulterated livestock feed, poultry feed or mineral mixture. If the adulterated product doesn’t result in the death of livestock or poultry, the offender shall be sentenced to imprisonment for one year and punished with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh; if it does, the punishment shall be seven to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.
As per the government, Gujarat has rich and diversified livestock resources: 96.34 lakh cattle, 105.43 lakh buffaloes (third in the country), 17.87 lakh sheep, 48.68 lakh goats and 217.73 lakh poultry animals. At present, no regulatory mechanism is available for the manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale and quality control of the above-stated products in the state.
A statement of objects and reasons of the Bill introduced by Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani stated, “…it is essential to make an Act to regulate the manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale and quality control of livestock and poultry feed as well as mineral mixture in the state of Gujarat to ensure quality production and standards, to check adulteration and mislabelling and to deal with ancillary matters in the interest of livestock farming community and public health… there is an urgent need to make an Act to protect the interests of the animal husbandry farmers…”
With this move, the government seeks to bring all livestock feed, poultry feed and mineral mixture businesses under the purview of one legislation by issuing licenses for their products’ manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale. Another objective of the Bill is to prevent the addition of prohibited antibiotics, pharmacologically active substances and any other adulterants, and to promote the products’ supply to other states and countries.
The Bill proposes that the Director of Animal Husbandry shall be the Controlling Authority, whereas the Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, or an official authorised by the government and not below the rank of Joint Director (Class-1) of Animal Husbandry, shall be the Licensing Authority.
An officer not below the rank of Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry (Class-2) and authorised by the government shall be the Livestock Feed, Poultry Feed and Mineral Mixture Inspection Officer.
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Under the provisions of the proposed legislation, nobody can conduct the business of manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of livestock feed, poultry feed and mineral mixtures unless permission is granted in accordance with the terms and conditions of the license issued by the licensing authority.
The licensee will be bound to comply with the standards prescribed, which will be applicable to products manufactured and sold in Gujarat, products manufactured in other states and brought to Gujarat for distribution/sale/storage and products manufactured in other countries and brought to Gujarat for distribution/sale/storage.
The Bill empowers the state government to establish an expert committee to advise on all matters related to the licensing and quality control of the manufacture of livestock feed, poultry feed and mineral mixtures and to implement the provisions of the legislation and its rules. The Expert Committee shall be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department as Chairman.
Along with prison terms, the Bill also proposes other penalties for the violation of the provisions of the Act.
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The manufacturing, storage, distribution or sale of a sub-standard product will attract a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakhs and suspension of licence for one year.
Misbranding or misleading trade practices shall attract a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh and suspension of licence for three years.
The Bill also states that the provisions of the proposed law will not apply to livestock feed, poultry feed or mineral mixtures produced, manufactured or prepared by farmers or persons engaged in raising and feeding livestock or poultry raised by them. It will also not apply to such products produced by universities or research institutions for research purposes.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More