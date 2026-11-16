30-year dispute settled, Gujarat set to get water under new inter-state arrangement

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Gujarat is likely to see relief from water shortages in some of its regions following an understanding with Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra under which the two states would supply water to Gujarat in lieu of electricity, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said on Monday.
The arrangement, agreed upon at a meeting attended by the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks to address the water constraints affecting parts of Gujarat while ensuring that the other states receive the electricity they require.
Speaking after a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Patil said the understanding between the states is expected to be formalised through an agreement shortly. “It was agreed that Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra would provide water instead of generating the electricity these states were required to supply. The electricity they need will be purchased and supplied to them and the corresponding cost will be paid,” Patil said.
He said the states had agreed to the arrangement and that an agreement would be formalised. “Gujarat has been facing water shortages in some areas. This arrangement will help address the problem and facilitate development in those regions. Cooperation between states on water and electricity is a significant achievement,” he said.
Patil said the arrangement would benefit all the four states involved, adding that the understanding also addressed the financial implications of electricity supply. The cost of power that had to be supplied was to be reimbursed and an issue pending for nearly a decade had now been resolved, according to the Union minister. “The payments will be received every year,” he said.
He also referred to the resolution of a financial dispute that had continued for nearly 30 years among the four states. “The accounts were reconciled, and the dispute was resolved. The expenditure incurred was calculated with six per cent interest, and all four states agreed to the settlement,” he said.