30-year dispute settled, Gujarat set to get water under new inter-state arrangement

Gujarat is likely to see relief from water shortages in some of its regions following an understanding with Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra under which the two states would supply water to Gujarat in lieu of electricity, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said on Monday.

The arrangement, agreed upon at a meeting attended by the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks to address the water constraints affecting parts of Gujarat while ensuring that the other states receive the electricity they require.

Speaking after a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Patil said the understanding between the states is expected to be formalised through an agreement shortly. “It was agreed that Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra would provide water instead of generating the electricity these states were required to supply. The electricity they need will be purchased and supplied to them and the corresponding cost will be paid,” Patil said.