Gujarat: Inquiry ordered after video of policeman’s son conducting raid surfaces

A video allegedly shot on August 24 has gone viral, which purportedly shows the son of Manjalpur police station Police Inspector (PI) Z M Sindhi, Tosheef Sindhi, conducting the raid as a police personnel. It has been alleged that he was also accompanied by other constables of Manjalpur police station.

Advertising

The video is a CCTV footage of a private firm situated in GIDC Makarpura area of the city. The Commissioner of Police has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The DCP, Sanjay Kharat, said, “We have got the video, but the faces in the video are not very clear. There are three cases in consideration apart from the video which has gone viral. We are trying to contact all three persons, who have allegedly fallen prey to this, to investigate the veracity of the cases. We are also trying to identify the other persons in the viral video. After the inquiry, we can ascertain whether or not the man visible in the video is Tosheef, and whether he carried out any such raids identifying himself as a police man.”

No formal complaint has been filed in the case yet. “Our inquiry is based on the viral video and a news article published in a regional paper regarding the same. No stakeholders have formally come to us to file any complaint in the case. If after the inquiry it is necessary, then we will file a complaint,” Kharat said.