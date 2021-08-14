Gujarat: Initiative to boost organ donation unveiled

Gujarat Media Club (GMC) in collaboration with the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) unveiled an initiative which aims to get 10 lakh people in Gujarat to take a pledge to donate their organs. GMC also felicitated 16 journalists from print and electronic media in Gujarat, recognising their “sincere efforts in appreciation of outstanding and ground breaking fact-based reportage and journalism in ‘life and death’ situation during Covid-19 pandemic.”

Even as Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel emphasised on the need of increased awareness for organ donation, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani led the pledge for all present at the event. Also in attendance were the health department additional chief secretary Manoj Aggarwal, Ahmedabad city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava, and others.

Speaking virtually at an event on the occasion of the World Organ Donation Day on Friday, Mandaviya stressed that while people have progressed in technique and technology related to organ transplants, and have succeeded to an extent to diffuse fears and myths around organ transplantation, “yet the level of awareness which is required, is not there”.

“In India, per 10 lakh population, only 0.86 donates organs, that is less than one person donates organs. This is 26 (per 10 lakh population) in USA. This only tells us how much we need to work in this area. Only two to three percent of our requirement for organ donations are met here and a lot of people have to lose lives sooner than what they must. We need to change this situation,” added Mandaviya.

Director of IKDRC, Dr Vineet Mishra, stressed that while a majority of organ transplant patients at present can see a waiting period of approximately four to five years, this waiting period must be reduced to three to six months by 2025.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a visionary and envisioning the Ahmedabad Medicity, during his tenure as chief minister, which has come into extensive use and continues to be.

Adding that while earlier one would leave to “God’s will” in case of complex diagnoses and serious diseases, “but now with better technology, equipment, procedures and by using them, we can treat better. Today poorest of the poor, be it cancer or heart disease, we don’t leave it to god’s will, but can be treated at government hospitals, where too the patient load has increased,” said Patel, thus surmising that the Ahmedabad Medicity expansion over the years has come in handy, including during Covid-19 when the 1,200-bed women and children unit was converting to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

Patel also added, “Kidney and liver transplants and organ donations are important because it requires matching while keeping in mind time constraints and increasing requirements. In Gujarat’s kidney hospital, over 500 patients are waiting for kidney.”

The journalists felicitated include Sohini Ghosh from The Indian Express, Atul Tiwari from Zee24Kalak, Jignesh Parmar from Ahmedabad Mirror, Maheshsinh Raizada from ABP Asmita, Deepak Solanki from VTV News, Reema Doshi from Mantavya News, Geeta Mehta from News18 Gujarati, Shayar Rawal from Divya Bhaskar, Chintan Buch from Gujarat Samachar, Imtiyaz Ujjainwala from Sandesh, Jignesh Patel from TV9 Gujarati, Parth Shastri from the Times of India, Omprakash Sharma from Rajasthan Patrika, Nikul Patel from GSTV, Hemant Joshi from Navgujarat Samaj and Kirangi Nayak from Sandesh TV.