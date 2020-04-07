Gujarat: Industries’ body writes to PM Modi seeking relief package

“Wages should be permitted to be paid at MNREGA norms instead of prescribed minimum wages for industries and establishments,” the Forum said in the letter. “Wages should be permitted to be paid at MNREGA norms instead of prescribed minimum wages for industries and establishments,” the Forum said in the letter.

Association of industries and trade bodies of Central Gujarat, Forum, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi enlisting problems faced by them due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and suggestions to deal with it.

In the letter, the Forum has said that it is necessary to provide comprehensive relief package for industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and all the establishments with less than Rs 250 crore turnover to remain viable and to survive.

Stating that all businesses will face shortage of working capital and will have to incur fixed expenses, they have requested a “suitable relief package”.

The industries’ body also suggested fiscal support through working capital support from banks.

“All EMIs to banks and NBFCs to be put on hold for six months with no levy of additional interest or penal interest on delayed payment. Rate of interest should be reduced by 35 for all term and working capital loans for a period of six months from April 1, 2020,” the letter read.

They have also requested for a relaxation for industries, to help revive the manufacturing activity in the country, even if the lockdown continues beyond April 14 in some parts.

“Manufacturing and logistics should be permitted from April 15, except in areas considered as hotspots,” the letter read.

The letter also said that the exodus of migrant workers and the lack of transportation facilities have also adversely affected the industry along with a shortage of workforce and low production.

