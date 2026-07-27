Incentive Schemes: Gujarat government nod for industrial projects worth Rs 3,000 crore

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE GUJARAT government on Monday approved industrial projects involving a total investment of around Rs 3000 crore under various incentive schemes, with focus on manufacturing, infrastructure development and employment generation, an official release said.
The approvals were granted during a series of high-level committee meetings chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds industries portfolio.
According to the release, a meeting of the committee for granting final eligibility certificates to large industries – headed by Sanghavi – was convened on Monday in which it approved 32 applications involving a cumulative investment of around Rs 1,978 crore, which are expected to generate around 4,739 direct jobs. The approved investments are in various parts of the state such as Ahmedabad, Kutch, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Mehsana, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Surat.
The release said the committee also met to consider applications under the Capital Subsidy to Large Industries and Thrust Sector Scheme.
“It approved one project involving an investment of Rs 649.23 crore, which is expected to create around 871 direct jobs,” it said.
Sanghavi also chaired a meeting of the State-Level Empowered Committee under the Scheme for Assistance to Strengthen Specific Segments in the Textile Value Chain-2019. It approved assistance for three textile units, which together account for an investment of Rs 165 crore and are expected to generate around 500 direct jobs.
Under the Gujarat Industrial Policy-2020, the state government approved four projects under the Scheme for Assistance to Industrial Parks.
“These projects will involve a combined investment of more than Rs 371.70 crore for the development of industrial parks, further strengthening Gujarat’s industrial infrastructure and enhancing its investment ecosystem,” the release said.
The release also referred to Gujarat government’s Industrial Policy 2015 and added, “…the policy has so far facilitated investments worth Rs 1,48,336.35 crore and generated 1,65,053 direct jobs across Gujarat. The investments have also accelerated the growth of ancillary micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), helping create an industry-friendly ecosystem in the state.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram