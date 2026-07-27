Incentive Schemes: Gujarat government nod for industrial projects worth Rs 3,000 crore

The approvals were granted during a series of high-level committee meetings chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds industries portfolio.

THE GUJARAT government on Monday approved industrial projects involving a total investment of around Rs 3000 crore under various incentive schemes, with focus on manufacturing, infrastructure development and employment generation, an official release said.

The approvals were granted during a series of high-level committee meetings chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds industries portfolio.

According to the release, a meeting of the committee for granting final eligibility certificates to large industries – headed by Sanghavi – was convened on Monday in which it approved 32 applications involving a cumulative investment of around Rs 1,978 crore, which are expected to generate around 4,739 direct jobs. The approved investments are in various parts of the state such as Ahmedabad, Kutch, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Mehsana, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Surat.