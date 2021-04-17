Gujarat: Industrial bodies appeal to its members for voluntary 2-day shutdown

The GCCI clarified that manufacturing units "with continuous processes" and those manufacturing or trading essential goods and commodities need not observe the two day closure.

Industries and traders’ associations in Gujarat on Friday urged members to voluntarily observe a two-day shutdown on April 17-18, to help in “breaking the chain” of Covid infections. The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) – a body of representing MSMEs and traders – asked its members to “voluntarily pause activities” for two days on April 17-18.

The industry association appealed to its members to not deduct salaries of workers for this two day period. “The government is working tirelessly to control the spread of coronavirus. Our initiative will help break the chain,” GCCI president Natubhai Patel said in a statement addressed to the association members. The Federation of Industries and Associations (Gujarat) have also made a similar appeal.

“For two days, the owners will not be going to their manufacturing units. The units will however continue to function. We do want the economy to stall again,” said Ajit Shah, honorary secretary of FIA.