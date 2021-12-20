scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

Coast Guard seizes Pakistani fishing boat with ‘heroin worth Rs 400 crore’

🔴 The Pakistani boat — “Al Huseini” — was seized following an overnight operation conducted in the high seas off the coast of Gujarat.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: December 20, 2021 8:28:34 am
The boat seized by the Indian Coast Guard had six members. (Representational Photo)

The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the anti-terrorist squad, seized a Pakistani fishing boat off the coast of Gujarat for allegedly carrying 77 kilograms of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crore, sources said on Monday.

More from Ahmedabad

The Pakistani boat — “Al Huseini” — was seized following an overnight operation conducted in the high seas. The boat had six members and the contraband substance was being brought to Jakhau for further investigations, the sources added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement