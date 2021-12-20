Coast Guard seizes Pakistani fishing boat with ‘heroin worth Rs 400 crore’

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the anti-terrorist squad, seized a Pakistani fishing boat off the coast of Gujarat for allegedly carrying 77 kilograms of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crore, sources said on Monday.
The Pakistani boat — “Al Huseini” — was seized following an overnight operation conducted in the high seas. The boat had six members and the contraband substance was being brought to Jakhau for further investigations, the sources added.
