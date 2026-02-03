Gujarat: In Rajkot, courts & collectorate get hoax bomb threats

Panic gripped Rajkot and Gir-Somnath as district courts and the Ahmedabad Collectorate were evacuated following targeted bomb threat emails, which later turned out to be hoax.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
1 min readFeb 3, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Gujarat Bomb threatThe Gir-Somnath district court at Veraval was evacuated after a bomb threat.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Rajkot District and Sessions Court complex, the Rajkot District Collectorate and the Gir-Somnath District Court in Veraval were on Monday morning evacuated and thoroughly checked after these premises received bomb threats by email.

These were later declared a hoax as nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Meanwhile, police said that one of the email threats – received by the Rajkot District and Sessions Court – was originally sent to the Gir-Somnath district court and the Ahmedabad Collectorate, probably due to being added as a Blind Carbon Copy (Bcc). This is under investigation, police said.

Even as the Rajkot court was checked and the threat declared a hoax, neither the Gir-Somnath district court nor the Ahmedabad Collectorate received the email, official sources said.

The Gir-Somnath district court at Veraval, instead, received a “standalone email threat”, police said. The court was evacuated and checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Dog Squad after it received a mail claiming that a bomb had been placed in a judge’s chamber.

Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM Sitharaman
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement