Gujarat: In Rajkot, courts & collectorate get hoax bomb threats

The Rajkot District and Sessions Court complex, the Rajkot District Collectorate and the Gir-Somnath District Court in Veraval were on Monday morning evacuated and thoroughly checked after these premises received bomb threats by email.

These were later declared a hoax as nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Meanwhile, police said that one of the email threats – received by the Rajkot District and Sessions Court – was originally sent to the Gir-Somnath district court and the Ahmedabad Collectorate, probably due to being added as a Blind Carbon Copy (Bcc). This is under investigation, police said.

Even as the Rajkot court was checked and the threat declared a hoax, neither the Gir-Somnath district court nor the Ahmedabad Collectorate received the email, official sources said.