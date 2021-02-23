Gujarat in precarious situation, enforce strict measures: AHNA

AHNA has appealed to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to strictly enforce measures, including wearing face mask and social distancing, to contain Covid-19 cases. (Express/Representational)

Citing the state to be in a “precarious” situation that “can go any side” in the coming days, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) has appealed to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to strictly enforce measures, including wearing face mask and social distancing, to contain Covid-19 cases.

Referring to an upward trend in number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in Ahmedabad and other cities, AHNA pointed out the “carefree” behaviour of general public and said it as an “alarming situation”.

“It has been noticed that people of Gujarat are becoming carefree and the rule of wearing mask in public and places is being done away with. The general public has got this wrong notion that Covid pandemic is now over and they have started attending events without taking any precaution,” the hospital body stated.

The appeal also mentions a surge in cases in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. “This is an alarming situation and we request you to take immediate steps to ensure that there is no transmission of cases from these states or an increase in the local cases,” the appeal states.

“The cases are rising slowly… we should not have any kind of laxity. With the elections that got over recently in Ahmedabad and the coming international cricket match where thousands of spectators are expected to visit the city, the situation can turn out of control if strict measures are not enforced,” AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi told The Indian Express.

Motera Cricket Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1.1 lakh, will host the first international test match between India and England from February 24.

On Monday, 315 new Covid cases were reported in Gujarat with the number crossing 300 after weeks. The state government has announced to create border checkposts where screening of passengers from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh would be done. Screening would also be conducted at airports and railway stations.

The appeal added, “We also request you to speed up the vaccination drive so that maximum population is covered within the next three months… Community leaders must come forward and educate the people regarding precautions… Law enforcement will help in containing the pandemic.”

As many as 8,13,582 persons have been vaccinated so far and 67,300 have been administered the second dose as well.

On Monday, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared three micro containment areas after a period of over a month. As many as 27 houses with over 100 population were put under containment in Khokhra and Thaltej. The AMC had last announced micro containment zones on January 17.

The Covid RT-PCR testing kisoks that were suspended over a month ago resumed testing free of cost on Monday. These kiosks are placed at busy traffic junctions, mostly under overbridges across the city.