Gujarat: In High Court, police deny PAAS charge, say only ensuring peace at venue

The court had issued a notice to the government seeking its reply. (Representational Image) The court had issued a notice to the government seeking its reply. (Representational Image)

Refuting all the allegations of harassment by Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) during Hardik Patel’s indefinite fast, the state government on Tuesday told the Gujarat High Court that it was only making “genuine and bonafide efforts to regulate entry of visitors” at the fast venue to ensure that no untoward incident like the violent protests of August 2015 is repeated.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, Inspector of Sola police station G S Shyan stated, “There is no attempt of whatsoever nature on the part of the administration to demoralise Hardik Patel and his movement, and the only effort and intention of the administration is to see that no untoward incident… takes place and that the law and order situation as well as public order in the state are duly safeguarded.”

The High Court is hearing a petition moved by the PAAS in which it has accused the police of creating hurdles in the ongoing indefinite fast of Hardik Patel. The court had issued a notice to the government seeking its reply.

In its reply, the government also stated that the Patidar gathering on August 25, 2015 was followed by violence at a number of places in the state, resulting in the filing of 537 FIRs, loss to public property to the tune of Rs 44.5 crores and death of 15 persons.

Police also rejected the contention of the PAAS that they are holding the protest in a peaceful manner. To stress its point, the government cited the vandalism in Surat on August 19 this year when the PAAS leader was detained. “Police are regulating the gathering of crowd… under section 144 of the CrPC. It does not mean that anyone is restrained from entering the area where Hardik Patel is on fast,” it said.

The matter will be heard likely on Wednesday.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App