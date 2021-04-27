Gujarat imposes night curfew in 9 more cities; closes APMCs, malls, religious places

The announcement comes after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting with top government officials. (Photo: Twitter/@CMOGuj)

With the Covid situation deteriorating in Gujarat, the state government on Tuesday morning added nine more cities to the existing list of 20 cities where an 8 pm to 6 am curfew is in place from April 28 to May 5, 2021. The government has asked the state Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) to shut operations for the time and has also banned the entry of people in places of worship.

Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chotta Udepur and Veraval-Somnath are the nine cities where curfew will be imposed.

The announcement comes after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting with top government officials.

The government has ordered all APMCs to close down, except those dealing with fruits and vegetables. All shopping complexes, malls, Gurjari Bazzars, cinema halls, auditoriums, saloons and beauty parlours, will remain closed.

The government has permitted operations of shops selling provisions, vegetables and fruits, medical stores, milk parlours, bakeries and others selling food. While restaurants will remain closed, takeaway orders have been permitted.

In these 29 cities, the government has allowed industrial and construction activity to continue with Covid protocols.

The public transport buses have been asked to ply with 50 per cent passenger capacity.

The government had earlier ordered closure of gymnasiums, swimming pools, water parks and places of amusement.