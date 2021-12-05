Gujarat ready with roadmap to implement NEP by 2030: Education minister

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Sunday said the state government was eyeing to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in full by 2030.

“The National Education Policy 2020 is for the next 20 years. But we are not going to wait till 2040 to implement it. I assure you that the state government has prepared a roadmap to completely implement it in the next 10 years. We have to fulfil our students’ dreams… Gujarat has become an education hub and is ready to lead the country,” Vaghani said in his address on the concluding day of a two-day programme at a private university in Uvarsad near Gandhinagar.

Vaghani said the policy has been drafted after seeking the advice of experts. He added that the responsibility of implementing the policy lies with the states.

The Gujarat education minister also mentioned that NEP 2020 will apply to pre-primary education, which was not covered by the state government’s policies earlier. He said that the government will ink memoranda of understanding with industries to provide internships to students in the run up to the Vibrant Gujarat summit next year. A global career and admission counselling centre will be set up in the state, he added.

Vaghani said the state government will also organise a conference on NEP 2020 at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on December 13-14. The conference will focus on ways to improve the rankings of universities in Gujarat, he added.

Another speaker at the session, AAP Delhi MLA Atishi Marlena argued in favour of NEP 2020 citing high dropout rate in government schools and the ‘shortcomings’ of formal education in imparting major life skills to students.

She, however, raised doubts over the implementation of the policy. “We make very good policies and laws in our country but the question is whether we are able to implement them,” she said.