Gujarat: IMD warns of heat wave in state till April 30

Ahmedabad recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state as heat wave conditions prevailed Monday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned against heat wave conditions across the state till April 30.

On Monday, severe heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of Saurashtra districts, including Gir Somnath, and Junagadh.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ahmedabad. On Tuesday, too, the city is likely to experience a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius.

Other centres with temperatures above 40 degrees were Amreli at 42, Surendranagar at 41.8, Kandla Airport 41.3, Gandhinagar 41.2, Keshod 41.1, Rajkot and Vadodara 41, Bhuj 40.7, Deesa 40.5 and Surat 40.4 degrees Celsius.

“Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the district of South Gujarat region namely Valsad; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Kutch,” the IMD cautioned for April 26 and 27.

This would be extended to northern districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, along with Rajkot and Kutch, from April 28.