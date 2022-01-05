Gujarat: IMA advises to restrict gatherings

The Gujarat Chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in its advisory for the state government and public has suggested to avoid any kind of public gatherings along with restricting the number of people if such gatherings are organised, and to discontinue offline education for primary classes.

In an advisory issued to the state government and public Tuesday, the IMA stated, “Restrict public gatherings and avoid celebrations. The number people in gatherings — marriage, religious or social and political events — should not be more than 25 per cent of the capacity of the venue but at the same time for an enclosed venue it should not be more than 200 persons and an open one not more than 300.”

“In any sports or inaugural event the audience should not be more than 35 per cent of the capacity. Strict implementation of night curfew from 11 to 5 am,” the advisory.

The medical body stated, “Based on feedback and experience from health experts and after deliberations, to stop the infection rate of this new Covid variant we need to be extra cautious in coming few weeks”.

Further, looking at the increasing cases of infection, the advisory has suggested ‘offline classes should be discontinued for primary classes while remaining classes can be conducted in two shifts or following an odd-even formula’.

Also, RT-PCR tests should be conducted on arrival for all foreign travellers, one quarantine policy for all international travellers and tracking and testing of positive patients to be stricter, the advisory stated.