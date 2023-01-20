Illegal ayurveda drugs firm and manufacturer get one-year jail in Gujarat

A court in Gujarat’s Vadodara district has sentenced the owners of a pharmacy and a manufacturing unit to one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for making ayurvedic drugs without a permit.

According to a release issued by the Food and Drug Control Administration on Thursday, Tushar Thakkar of Divya Ayurvedic Pharmacy and Karu Pravin Waghariya were booked in 2013 after an investigation of an ayurveda doctor led its officials to the duo.

FDCA officials investigating the doctor in Anand district had chanced upon a stash of ayurvedic medicines that were found to have traces of nimesulide, used in modern medicine. They traced the ayurvedic medicines to Nizampura-based Divya Ayurvedic Pharmacy, where they recovered raw materials as well as machinery. The pharmacy was operating without a permit to make drugs.

The FDCA then booked Thakkar and Waghariya, who ran the manufacturing unit in Por and was his accomplice, under relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

Considering the oral, documentary and material evidence put on record by the prosecution, the court convicted the accused. The convicts will have to serve an additional month of imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.