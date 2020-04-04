Gujarat: IIMA students, faculty start signature campaign for prof Anand Teltumbde

The students and faculty, in a letter, have requested the CJI and the Supreme Court “to take cognizance of the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the health and life of Dr Teltumbde, a senior citizen with pre-existing health conditions.” (File Photo) The students and faculty, in a letter, have requested the CJI and the Supreme Court “to take cognizance of the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the health and life of Dr Teltumbde, a senior citizen with pre-existing health conditions.” (File Photo)

Over 250 students, faculty and alumni of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Friday started a signature campaign seeking extension of date for surrendering issued to Professor Anand Teltumbde, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Teltumbde was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links, following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village.

On March 16, the Supreme Court had rejected an anticipatory bail application of Dr Teltumbde and ordered his surrender by April 6.

The students and faculty, in a letter, have requested the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court “to take cognizance of the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the health and life of Dr Teltumbde, a senior citizen with pre-existing health conditions.”

“We, as part of the IIM Ahmedabad community in our individual capacities are very concerned at the prosecution of Professor Anand Teltumbde, our alumnus and one of India’s foremost public intellectuals. Prof Teltumbde has always promoted the struggle for empowerment of India’s Dalit communities, rights which are granted in the Constitution of India,” the letter states.

“At the very least, we urge the judicial authorities to amend the arrest order to a date post the subsiding of the global health crisis, so that there is no danger to his life,” the letter further states.

In the letter, they have also sought the acquittal of Teltumbde and activist Gautam Navlakha, who was also booked in the case.

“We stand in solidarity with and with unequivocal support to Dr Teltumbde and Mr Navlakha and all the others who are falsely implicated in the Bhima-Koregaon case, and support the petitions that request his acquittal, and specifically appeal to the honourable President of India to intervene and have all charges dropped against the accused,” the letter further states.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.