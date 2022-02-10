Gujarat: BCG emerges top recruiter at IIM-A

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter at the end of first cluster of final placement process for the post graduate programme (PGP) class of 2022 held Wednesday at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

“Consulting firms, offering management consulting roles continue to hire in large numbers from the premier management institute reinforcing the strength of the management programme at IIM-A,” stated a release issued by the institute.

While BCG made 47 offers, Accenture Strategy was also among the top recruiters with 32 offers across 2 roles in the cluster 1 process.

The list of cluster 1 recruiters included regular partners including American Express, ARGA Investment Management LP, Arthur D. Little, A&W Capital, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Sanford C. Bernstein, Citibank, EY Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Premji Invest, PwC, Standard Chartered, and The Xander Group among others. Goldman Sachs made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) – 7, closely followed by American Express – 5 in Cluster 1.

Finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital capital markets across functions.

The second cluster of placement process is scheduled on February 11.